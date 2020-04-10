The Whitley County Health Department reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Whitley County on Friday afternoon. This bring the county's total up to four.
The second confirmed case was reported Friday morning. The first case was reported in the county on Monday.
The Whitley County Health Department has said all four reported cases are adult residents, but will not release additional information due to medical privacy laws.
Whitley County Health Department is collaborating with partners to identify people who have had close contact with these people and are at risk for infection, the department said in a press release. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.
“We are grateful to report that the first identified case in Whitley County has recovered,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department Director. “We ask that people stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
“As this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with our partners and the people of Whitley County,” said Rein in a press release. “Help our community stay as healthy as possible by staying home. Some people can’t stay at home, like healthcare workers and people working to deliver vital products and services. We appreciate their sacrifices, and you can honor them by staying home.”
Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection, according to the Whitley County Health Department release. However, some people are at a higher risk for severe illness. These include people older than 60 years and people with health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or immune-compromised. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy.
The health department offers these tips:
• Stay home whenever possible.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. • Avoid close contact with people.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.
For more information, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1.800.722.5725. You can also like the Whitley County Health Department Facebook page for up to date information.
