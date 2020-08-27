UPDATE: The Kentucky State Police was involved in another officer involved shooting on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County Wednesday afternoon as a result of an ongoing investigation.
The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects. As a result of the shooting, Charles Garland (30) of Gray was fatally injured.
KSP and FBI continued their search throughout the night and into Wednesday for Joey Middleton (41) of Gray who was wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to KSP, KSP was confronted by Middleton in the woods as a result leading to shots being fired and Middleton fatally injured.
No officers were injured during both incidents that took place.
The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.
Original story:
GRAY – The Kentucky State Police was involved in an officer involved shooting on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County on Tuesday afternoon.
The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant, at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects. As a result of the shooting, one person was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.
KSP is actively searching for Joseph "Joey" R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was also involved in the shooting. He is described as being approximately 6-feet tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt. Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of Joey Middleton is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606.573.3131.
The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.
