A Lily man was indicted for 11 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Alec Michael Snyder, 27, of Clark Lane in Lily, is accused of having the pornographic material in his possession on Sept. 28.
There is little other information aside from the indictment that reads: “By knowingly and unlawfully having in his possession matter which visually depicts a sexual performance by a minor person.”
The case against Snyder was taken directly to the grand jury, meaning he has not been arrested and charged with the offense. However, his bond was set at $100,000 cash. He is not to have any further violations, no contact with the victim, and no drug or alcohol use. He is set for a status hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 14.
An East Bernstadt man was also named in an indictment charging him with sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.
Bruce Lovell, 60, of Kelly Lane in East Bernstadt, is accused of subjecting the child to sexual contact on June 21 “by the use of forcible compulsion.”
A notation on the court documents states that Lovell had heart surgery and is currently in the hospital. Another notation states that Lovell’s $50,000 surety bond was released in July and he was placed on home incarceration and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Other indictments were:
• Shannon Hoskins, 37, and 33-year-old Amber Nicole Brandenburg, both of Slate Lick Road in London — second-degree burglary of a garage on July 12, first-degree burglary and second-degree arson of a residence on July 13, third-degree burglary of a residence on July 16, second-degree burglary of a residence on July 22, and first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on July 25.
• Bryan Michael Gallacher, 49, of Allen Lewis Road in London, was named in two separate indictments. The first was receiving stolen property over $10,000 or more for possessing a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from the Kentucky State Police on July 19. He is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
The second indictment charges Gallacher of two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, also on July 19.
• Jonathan Lynn Brumagen, 31, of Bill Karr Road in London, was also named in two separate indictments. On April 16, he is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine). The second indictment charges him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender, also on April 16.
Brumagen also had two cases dismissed this month by the grand jury. The reason listed was “no witness” on both of those cases.
• Dustin Ray Burkhead, 30, of Johnson Road in London — operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, third offense; failure to maintain automobile insurance, speeding by driving 102 miles in a 55 mph zone, reckless driving and second-degree persistent felony offender, on Nov. 4.
• Raymond Jeffery Smith, 57, of East KY 552 in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on April 16.
• Bryan Lee Robinson, 24, of Valley Lane in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl) on July 19.
• Bruce Lee Woods, 45, of Ward Cemetery Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Sept. 12, 2019.
• Bryan Douglas Cornett, 44, of Cherokee Lane in London — theft of identity of another without consent, theft by deception over $1,000, second-degree forgery and first-degree persistent felony offender, in 2022.
• Curtis D. Moore, 38, of Vaughn Ridge Road in London — flagrant non-support for two children from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 2022.
• Adrian Dion Thompson, 22, of Riveria Lane in London — flagrant non-support of four children from April 11, 2019 through November 2022.
• Willie Allen Smith, 54, of Curry Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on Aug. 29.
• Amber Nicole Skinner, 34, of Pilgrims Rest Road in Jackson, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 27.
• Jacqueline R. Edgin, 36, of High Point Road in Clarksville, TN — first-degree bail jumping on Oct. 19.
• Amber Dawn Reece, 32, of Austin Street in Somerset, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine) and public intoxication, on June 11.
• Michael Louis Boone, 58, of Roy Dugger Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), on Aug. 8.
• Brianna Lashae Evans, 34, of Norwood Drive in London, and Kenneth Wayne Smith, 34, of Wyatt Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 2. Evans is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Ricky Dewayne Turner, 28, of O Johnson Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Aug. 5.
• Dale Edward Collett, 47, of Pleasant View Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on Oct. 15.
• Bradley Earl Davidson, 28, of Disney Drive in London, and Amanda L. Salyers, 36, of Cloud Subdivision in London — charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 9. Salyers is also charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth). Davidson is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, rear license plate not illuminated and first-degree persistent felony offender — all charges on both are on Aug. 9.
• James Savage, 49, of Woodward Avenue in Springfield, OH — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for possessing a stolen 2009 Chevrolet Aveo, possession of marijuana, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on April 1.
• Landon Skyler Davidson, 26, of Whitson School Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal, on Sept. 12.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
