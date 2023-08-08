A head-on crash on East Laurel Road (KY 80) left two people dead on Tuesday afternoon.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place approximately five miles east of London just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a white BMW driven by 30-year-old Brittany Smallwood of London was traveling westbound when it collided with a maroon Ford Focus traveling in the eastbound lane. The impact caused both vehicles to burst into flames.
The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as 30-year-old Ethan Taylor, also of London. Both drivers are believed to be the sole occupants in the vehicles. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Deputy Coroner Tyson Baker.
The roadway remained closed for nearly three hours while the cleanup and accident investigation was underway.
A reconstruction team comprised of Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Brad Mink, and London City Lt. Ryan Jackson are continuing their investigation. Numerous officers from both the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and London City Police Department assisted at the scene along with Bush Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, Laurel County Constable's Office and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
