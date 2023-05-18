A London man charged with conspiracy to commit robbery is now facing a second indictment for receiving stolen property.
Daniel Arthur, 44, of Laurel Lake Road North, was one of three persons named in the first indictment. That attributes Keavy resident, 24-year-old Jonathan Wayne Taylor of East Hwy. 552, with first-degree robbery on March 17. Taylor reportedly committed a theft from a convenience store/gas station, with the assistance of Arthur and 44-year-old Robbie Bert Baker of Steven Lane in Williamsburg. Taylor and Baker are both charged with first-degree persistent felony offender as well. Taylor has five prior felony convictions, all in Laurel County, between 2014 and 2018. Baker has three prior felony convictions in Laurel County and Jefferson County.
In the second indictment, Arthur and 38-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Lakeside Drive in Sellersburg, IN, are charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 for possessing a stolen 1995 Stratus 201XL boat and 1995 trailer.
Asher is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.
Another London man is also facing two separate indictments.
Justin Scott Seeley, 27, of Barbourville Street, is charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking controlled substance on Jan. 13 for having a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone in his possession. He is additionally charged with second-degree trafficking in controlled substance for having less than 20 doses of Suboxone on the same day.
Just three days later, Seeley is charged again with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for having over 2 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of controlled substance (meth) on Feb. 16 and possessing a scale, thus adding another charge - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seeley is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, having had three prior felony convictions in Madison, Laurel and Whitley counties between 2017 and 2022.
In a separate indictment, Seeley is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 16. He has another charge of first-degree persistent felony offender from that indictment.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
