The Laurel County Health Department has reported two additional positive COVID-19 cases in Laurel County on Friday morning. This brings the county's total confirmed cases to 8.
Mark Hensley, the executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said in a press release the health department is working to find out who has had close contact with these individuals who have tested positive. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own and the public's health.
The two latest cases are a 74-year-old female and a 65-year-old male. According to Hensley, both are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
Half of the eight cases in the county remained hospitalized.
The sixth confirmed case in Laurel County was reported Thursday afternoon. The individual is a 31-year-old male who is recovering at home.
The fifth person testing positive is a 55-year-old male which was reported Monday.
The fourth case was reported last week. The 28-year-old female was said to be recovering well at home.
The third case, a 39-year-old female, is also recovering at home.
The second case, 61-year-old male, remains hospitalized.
The first case, a 53-year-old male, was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.
The Laurel Health Department also posted on Facebook Friday morning to help residents understand how the health department reports cases.
"The local health department only reports lab-confirmed cases that are residents of that specific county. Someone may actually work in one county, however, they live in a nearby county. The county of residence is where the case is reported," the post said.
The health department also said, "If a business or place of employment is announced, you will notice that almost in all instances that the place of business or employer is actually the one that announces that information and not the local health department. There may be instances where this is different, however, those are very limited instances."
