A Manchester man died on Tuesday as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of KY 30 and KY 1394.
George Sizemore, 85, was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
The crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. about 7 miles north of London, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators report that a Kia van, driven by Jessica Chambers, 30, of Louisville was traveling northbound on KY 30 attempting a left turn onto KY 1394 and turned in front of a passenger car, driven by Sizemore, traveling southbound on KY 30.
The Kia van collided with the passenger car.
The Kia traveled off the roadway over a slight embankment and came to rest.
The passenger car came to rest partially blocking southbound KY 30 and part of KY 1394. Sizemore, the only occupant of the passenger car, was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI medical helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Chambers, the only occupant of the Kia van, received minor injuries. Chambers declined medical treatment, according to the press release.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office at the scene were: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Investigation is continuing by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy/Accident Reconstructionist Brad Mink.
Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt volunteer fire department, McWhorter volunteer fire department, London Laurel rescue squad, PHI medical helicopter.
