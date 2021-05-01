PRINCETON — The University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Agriculture Training School will host a crop scouting clinic May 20 at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton.
At the daylong event, attendees can learn how to growth-stage corn and soybeans and identify common diseases and insect pests in the two crops. UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment specialists will also teach participants ways to identify common weeds and how nutrients in the soil influence crop growth.
“This session is ideal for agriculture interns and new producers, and it can serve as a refresher for experienced producers as the growing season kicks into high gear,” said Kiersten Wise, UK extension plant pathologist.
Online registration is open until May 18 and may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is first come, first served and is available at https://bit.ly/3sxVQkb. During the day of the training, participants must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Certified Crop Advisors can receive 6.5 hours of continuing education. Continuing education is available to Kentucky and Tennessee pesticide applicators. They can earn three general and two specific hours in categories 1A, 4, 10 and 12.
