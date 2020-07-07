A total of 56,000 people still have claims outstanding from March, April and May, due to massive layoffs and furloughs related to business closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we have seen,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “is a perfect storm of a system that was starved, cut in half, had its budget slashed, didn’t have its infrastructure upgraded for 20-plus years. This is what happens when an attack on that safety net meets the extreme demands and needs, more than we have ever seen. We are taking steps to fix it, that’s my job.”
People can now schedule appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday in Hopkinsville and Somerset, with in person help during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The in-person events will be at the following locations:
Christian County Middle School
215 Glass Avenue
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
The Center for Rural Development
Ballroom
2292 South Highway 27
Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their driver’s license or other photo ID and social security card for identity verification.
Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and clicking on the “In-Person UI Services” button.
There will be some additional help for those seeking unemployment benefits, In addition to the satellite offices next week, according to the Governor. “Starting on Monday, we’ll have 200 additional claims processors through our contract with Ernst and Young. That’s going to triple our workforce, beginning next week.”
He says his goal “is to get through all of the March, April and May claims by the end of this month. And we’ll see what we need to do moving forward. If this helps get us there, we need to look at what the demand is moving forward as well. I don’t want anybody to have to go through what so many have gone through, up until now.”
He added, “When you look at the number of claims we have coming in daily, the problem is if we don’t have help, we’re going to fall behind again. This ought to get us caught up, and I believe it is going to work.”
Appointments are also available five days a week at the new Mayo-Underwood Building in Frankfort, however, however there are no openings until Aug. 24, as of Thursday.
