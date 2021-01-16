LEXINGTON — More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Among them are:
Mark McHargue of Barbourville, KY (40906). Mark was majoring in Biology.
Jaimie Tomaw of Corbin, KY (40701). Jaimie was majoring in Political Science.
Parker Herren of London, KY (40741). Parker was majoring in Political Science.
Weston Griebel of London, KY (40744). Weston was majoring in Biology.
Drew Beecham of Corbin, KY (40701). Drew was majoring in Political Science.
Janvi Patel of Corbin, KY (40701). Janvi was majoring in Political Science.
Hiba Khan of London, KY (40744). Hiba was majoring in Biology.
Makayla Thomas of Corbin, KY (40701). Makayla was majoring in English.
Lindsay Bryant of Siler, KY (40763). Lindsay was majoring in Psychology.
Katie Brown of London, KY (40741). Katie was majoring in Neuroscience.
Jacob Johnson of Corbin, KY (40701). Jacob was majoring in Biology.
Kayli Bolton of Corbin, KY (40701). Kayli was majoring in Biology.
Bronson McQueen of London, KY (40744). Bronson was majoring in Geological Sciences.
Eden Jaynes of Corbin, KY (40701). Eden was majoring in Anthropology.
Matthew Moore of Corbin, KY (40702). Matthew was majoring in History.
Jacob Brooks of Williamsburg, KY (40769). Jacob was majoring in Chemistry.
Hollie Clifton of Corbin, KY (40701). Hollie was majoring in Biology.
Bailee Gibbs of Corbin, KY (40701). Bailee was majoring in International Studies.
Katelyn Collins of Gray, KY (40734). Katelyn was majoring in Biology.
Corey Eversole of Lily, KY (40740). Corey was majoring in Psychology.
Jasey Williams of London, KY (40741). Jasey was majoring in Neuroscience.
Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741). Zachary was majoring in Anthropology.
Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729). Lauren was majoring in Neuroscience.
Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741). Myra was majoring in Neuroscience.
Peyton Mills of Artemus, KY (40903). Peyton was majoring in Environmental & Sustainability Studies.
Rebekah Dyche of London, KY (40741). Rebekah was majoring in Modern & Classical Lang, Lit & Cultures.
John Votolato of East Bernstadt, KY (40729). John was majoring in Biology.
Maren Hoskins of Corbin, KY (40701). Maren was majoring in English.
Megan Pelton of Lexington, KY (40513). Megan was majoring in Psychology.
Brittney Kurkowski of Lexington, KY (40513). Brittney was majoring in English.
Jayde Dellagnolo of Lexington, KY (40513). Jayde was majoring in Foreign Languages & Int'l Economics.
Ethan Brock of Lexington, KY (40513). Ethan was majoring in English.
Michelle Sydnor of lexington, KY (40513). Michelle was majoring in Psychology.
Keegan Dedman of Lexington, KY (40513). Keegan was majoring in Biology.
Stephen Perry of Lexington, KY (40513). Stephen was majoring in Philosophy.
Claudia Robertson of Lexington, KY (40513). Claudia was majoring in Psychology.
Mohammad Abou El-Ezz of Lexington, KY (40513). Mohammad was majoring in Neuroscience.
Alexa Witt of Lexington, KY (40513). Alexa was majoring in English.
Jasmine Ahmad of Lexington, KY (40513). Jasmine was majoring in Health, Society and Populations.
Lily Hurt of Lexington, KY (40513). Lily was majoring in Psychology.
Anne VandenBerg of Lexington, KY (40513). Anne was majoring in Biology.
Ava Fugate of Lexington, KY (40513). Ava was majoring in Psychology.
Cesar Avila of Lexington, KY (40513). Cesar was majoring in International Studies.
Todd Janes of Lexington, KY (40513). Todd was majoring in Biology.
Marjorie Agbor of Lexington, KY (40513). Marjorie was majoring in Spanish.
Ryan Smith of Lexington, KY (40513). Ryan was majoring in Environmental & Sustainability Studies.
Andrea Alonso of Lexington, KY (40513). Andrea was majoring in Neuroscience.
Tyler Gibbons of Lexington, KY (40513). Tyler was majoring in International Studies.
Megan Shimizu of Lexington, KY (40513). Megan was majoring in Biology.
Angela Fu of Lexington, KY (40513). Angela was majoring in Biology.
Abby Kirkland of Lexington, KY (40513). Abby was majoring in International Studies.
Dharani Ramaiah of Lexington, KY (40513). Dharani was majoring in Biology.
Tejaswini Sudhakar of Lexington, KY (40513). Tejaswini was majoring in Psychology.
Shelby McCubbin of Lexington, KY (40513). Shelby was majoring in Neuroscience.
Caitline Phan of Lexington, KY (40513). Caitline was majoring in Anthropology.
Riley Feddock of Lexington, KY (40513). Riley was majoring in Psychology.
Payton Baker of Lexington, KY (40513). Payton was majoring in Psychology.
Adarsh Chithrala of Lexington, KY (40513). Adarsh was majoring in Biology.
Anita Srinivasan of Lexington, KY (40513). Anita was majoring in Spanish.
Ji Yoon Kim of Lexington, KY (40513). Ji Yoon was majoring in Neuroscience.
Joshua Szydlik of Lexington, KY (40513). Joshua was majoring in Neuroscience.
Panhavuth Phe of Lexington, KY (40513). Panhavuth was majoring in Neuroscience.
Branden Gray of Lexington, KY (40513). Branden was majoring in Psychology.
Yamaan Shakhashiro of Lexington, KY (40513). Yamaan was majoring in Neuroscience.
Donya Vaez of Lexington, KY (40513). Donya was majoring in Neuroscience.
Yu Jin Kim of Lexington, KY (40513). Yu Jin was majoring in Psychology.
Elisabeth Rintamaa of Lexington, KY (40513). Elisabeth was majoring in Chemistry.
Sophia Kiessling of Lexington, KY (40513). Sophia was majoring in Psychology.
Joshua Hinton of Lexington, KY (40513). Joshua was majoring in English.
Madison Logan of Lexington, KY (40513). Madison was majoring in Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AS.
Sophia Price of Lexington, KY (40513). Sophia was majoring in Biology.
Jason Wang of Lexington, KY (40513). Jason was majoring in Biology.
Adham Ziada of lexington, KY (40513). Adham was majoring in Neuroscience.
Leena Haider of Lexington, KY (40513). Leena was majoring in History.
Midori Saito of Lexington, KY (40513). Midori was majoring in Foreign Languages & Int'l Economics.
Julia Todd of Lexington, KY (40513). Julia was majoring in Psychology.
Artin Asadipooya of Lexington, KY (40513). Artin was majoring in Neuroscience.
Shreya Tamilselvan of Lexington, KY (40513). Shreya was majoring in Biology.
Mary Ball of Lexington, KY (40513). Mary was majoring in Chemistry.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
