Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal four wheeler crash that occurred about 8:13 p.m. Thursday.
Kevin Brummett, 19, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph London Hospital after the crash.
The crash occurred off Joe Hooker Lane, approximately 7 miles west of London.
The investigating deputy reports that apparently a four wheeler traveling down a driveway lost control in a grassy area and struck a tree ejecting the male driver.
The driver was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of critical injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Other agencies assisting the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.