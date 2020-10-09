Echo News Update

Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal four wheeler crash that occurred about 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Kevin Brummett, 19, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph London Hospital after the crash.

The crash occurred off Joe Hooker Lane, approximately 7 miles west of London.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a four wheeler traveling down a driveway lost control in a grassy area and struck a tree ejecting the male driver.

The driver was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of critical injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Other agencies assisting the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

