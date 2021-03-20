LAUREL COUNTY — A Laurel County resident died Friday evening as the result of a crash on Interstate 75 that involved three vehicles.
The identity of the driver was released Saturday morning as Emily Evans, 22, of London.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-75, approximately 4 miles south of London around 6:30 p.m.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators reported that traffic was backed up and slowing or stopping due to the construction area in southern Laurel County. A black GMC Canyon pickup truck, which was slowing or stopping for the slowed or stopped traffic for the construction ahead, was struck in the rear by a blue colored Mazda car.
The pickup truck was able to pull off the roadway, however the Mazda car was disabled from the crash and was stopped in the middle lane of I–75 southbound. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported vehicles were swerving around the disabled vehicle when a U-Haul box truck was unable to stop and struck the Mazda car in the rear causing severe damage.
Both vehicles traveled off the roadway after impact onto the shoulder.
The driver and only occupant of the Mazda car, Evans, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver and only occupant of the U-Haul box truck was identified as Anna Lazzaro, age 25, of Angwin, California.
The driver and only occupant of the black GMC Canyon pickup truck was identified as Aaron Bishop, age 24, of Cartersville, Georgia.
Neither Lazzaro or Bishop were injured.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad. Also assisting on the investigation was the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
