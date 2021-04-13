A Barbourville man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on KY 229 Tuesday.
Zachary Turner, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Capt. Robbie Grimes and Detective Robert Reed investigated the single vehicle fatality which occurred on KY 229, approximately 10 miles south of London at approximately 12:39 p.m.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators reported that a tan colored Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound on KY 229 when it lost control traveling off the roadway on the right shoulder over turning causing a fatal injury to the lone occupant- the driver.
Assisting at the scene were London -Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Campground Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
