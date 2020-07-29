LAUREL COUNTY — A Barbourville man died Wednesday in an apparent road rage shooting after an incident that occurred at the intersection of US 25 E and US 25.
Jack Davis, age 40, was shot multiple times and was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was later pronounced dead.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported the incident occurred near the intersection at approximately 3:32 p.m.
A press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said words were exchanged between two drivers near the intersection and then the vehicles pulled off US 25 onto Hanes Baker Road nearby.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved – a full-size pickup truck containing two occupants and an SUV containing three occupants. According to the report from the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the SUV exited his vehicle and a confrontation between the two drivers resulted in shots being fired from the driver of the pickup truck leaving the SUV's driver, Davis, seriously injured from multiple gunshot wounds.
Davis was transported to the hospital by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday in Frankfort.
The pickup truck driver was not injured.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the investigators recovered two semiautomatic pistols at the scene and numerous individuals were interviewed by investigators.
Upon completion of the investigation, the lead investigator Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards will make a presentation on this death investigation before a Laurel County grand jury.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Crime Scene Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Bailiff Dustin Saylor and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
Also assisting at the scene was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.
___ Original story____
LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent road rage incident where one individual was shot multiple times.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of US 25 E and US 25 in southern Laurel County, commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction, according to Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo.
A press release from the Sheriff's Office released about 6 p.m. said the roadside shooting was reported at approximately 3:32 p.m. along Hanes Baker Road, which is off US 25.
When law enforcement arrived a gunshot victim was there who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken from the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of life threatening gunshot wounds.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting. More information will follow as it becomes available.
