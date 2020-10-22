Laurel County Sheriff's detectives and deputies are investigating an apparent drowning which occurred off Hatcher Road approximately 3 miles east of London.
Jeffery Whitis, 52, of London was identified as the victim.
The call came into Laurel 911 at approximately 7:44 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report, area residents found a male in a pond approximately 100 yards off Hatcher Road and notified Laurel 911.
Emergency service personnel located the male who was unresponsive. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced the victim dead a short time later.
Also assisting at the scene was London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County volunteer fire department, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
There will be an update releasing the victim's name after next of kin have been notified.
Sheriff’s investigators are conducting a death investigation.
