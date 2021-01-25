I-75 southbound at mile marker 29 is now reopened, but traffic was still moving slowly as of 4:10 p.m. Monday.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported there was a three vehicle collision on I-75 South near the 29 mile marker.
The Laurel County Fire Department reported the crash resulted in both injury and a fuel leak.
Also responding were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, West Knox Fire Dept., Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and Eco-Tech.
