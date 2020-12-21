The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a suspect and the suspect's vehicle involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Laurel County on Sunday.
The homicide occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 approximately 5 miles north of London at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting in a vehicle that headed southbound on Highway 490 toward London, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle, the suspect or the shooting, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-878-7000, send the Laurel County Sheriff's Office a message on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will be strictly confidential.
