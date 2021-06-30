LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and another man was charged with murder following a shooting on Hal Rogers Parkway.
Timothy Preston Miller, 59, of London was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner’s Office after being shot multiple times by another driver.
Brian Keith Eldridge, 46, of London was arrested for Miller’s murder and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center, after Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted to shooting Miller. Eldridge also said he didn’t know why he shot him, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators were dispatched to the shooting, which occurred on West Hal Rogers Parkway, approximately 7 miles west of London, at approximately 2:18 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found Miller with multiple life threatening gunshot wounds in a Chevrolet pickup stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Hal Rogers Parkway.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a passing off-duty nurse stopped and did CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived at the scene and continued treating Miller until he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies a black Ford car pulled alongside the pickup truck and the driver fired several rounds into the driver's door area. When the truck stopped on the shoulder of the road, the car turned around and the driver fired several more rounds into the driver's door of the pickup.
Witnesses told Sheriff’s deputies that the black Ford car with a long-haired driver fled the scene and went west towards Pulaski County.
Laurel 911 dispatch relayed that information to law enforcement in Pulaski County who later stopped a black Ford Fusion driven by a long-haired man, Eldridge. Somerset City Police, along with Kentucky State Police, found a pistol in the vehicle, along with numerous spent casings.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo told the Sentinel-Echo that Laurel deputies then traveled to Somerset to interview the suspect. Following that investigation, it was determined that the driver of the black Ford Fusion was the shooter.
Acciardo said in a press release that the two men were acquaintances.
An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Thursday.
The roadway was closed near Glenda's Lane as first responders were on scene and investigators assessed the crime scene for about two hours.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators assisting on the case included: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer; Maj. Chuck Johnson; Capt. Robbie Grimes, crime scene reconstructionist; Deputy Brad Mink, crime scene reconstructionists; Deputy Hobie Daugherty, crime scene investigator; Detective Richard Dalrymple; shift Sgt. Brett Reeves; Shift Sgt./ K-9 Sgt. Gary Mehler; K-9 Deputy Jake Miller; Deputy Brent France; Deputy Greg Poynter; Deputy Jamie Etherton; Detective James Sizemore; Deputy Travis Napier; Detective Bryon Lawson; Deputy Brian France; and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
Also assisting at the scene were: Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's Office. Also assisting on the case was Somerset City Police Department.
