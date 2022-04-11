A Manchester man died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash on East KY 80.
Joseph Gary Smith, 60, of Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A passenger was airlifted to UK Medical Center with critical injuries.
The two-vehicle crash is being investigated by Laurel Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist Lt. Chris Edwards. The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Edwards reported that apparently a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Smith was traveling eastbound on KY 80 when it traveled across the centerline in a slight curve and struck a Freightliner truck head-on.
The driver of the Freightliner truck was identified as John D. Philpot, 45, of London. No injuries were reported, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Agencies assisting at the scene included: for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel and the case officer/crash Reconstructionist – Lt. Chris Edwards. Other agencies assisting included London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, London City Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Laurel County Department of Public Safety, Eco-Tech. Also assisting was London City Police with rerouting traffic.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting East KY 80 is temporarily closed due to a fatal crash that occurred just past the Little Laurel Road intersection.
Law enforcement is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
This story will be updated.
