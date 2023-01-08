The first fatality of the new year involved a Manchester man who was a passenger in one of two vehicles in the crash.
London City Police Department released the name of the victim killed in the collision at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 192 Bypass at approximately 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
Larry W. Smith, 53, of Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling following the crash. The incident occurred when a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith of Louisville was making a left turn off Hal Rogers Parkway onto KY 192 when her vehicle struck a 2021 Ford Ram 1500 driven by Christopher Murray of Mississippi, which was headed east on the parkway.
Smith was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was transported to Saint Joseph London for injuries from the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.