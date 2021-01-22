The Kentucky State Police have reported that Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin was located and found safe in Laurel County.
--------
CORBIN – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is still actively investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County man missing since May of 2019.
Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin was last seen at his residence in Corbin on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burkhart’s wife stated he left with some unknown people and never returned. His wife stated she has not seen or heard from him since.
Burkhart is described as a white male 5-foot, 6-inches tall, roughly 130 pounds, with brown hair shoulder length. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jacob Roberts. Anyone with any information on Burkhart is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
No picture was available from KSP.
