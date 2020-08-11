nichols

TUESDAY UPDATE —

Matthew Nichols, a Rockholds man who had been missing since Sunday, was found Tuesday evening. 

More details will be released as they become available.

WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County officials are searching for a Rockholds man who has been reported missing since 8 p.m. Sunday.

Matthew Nichols, 63, was said to have left his residence on Underwood Road on foot without his medications that he requires daily for dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure.

A possible destination is unknown.

Nichols is 5-foot, 9-inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm and a scar across his chest.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black belt, olive green T-shirt with a “IBEW” logo and brown came hiking boots.

Please contact Whitley County 911 at 606-549-6017 or 911 if located.

He has been entered in NCIC.

