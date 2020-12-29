At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Coty Arnold and K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Ghost arrested Ashley Lewis, 30 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred after Sheriff Robinson received a tip that Lewis was at a residence off of Cool Springs Road.
Lewis was wanted for complicity to commit murder that happened in Laurel County on Dec. 20.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson and deputies surrounded the residence and located Lewis attempting to hide in a bedroom. Lewis was placed under arrest without incident.
__ TUESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said on Tuesday that the London-Laurel Crime Stoppers is providing a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ashley B. Lewis. 30, of East Bernstadt.
Lewis is being sought regarding the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester that occurred on Dec. 20 off Highway 490, about 5 miles north of London.
One suspect, Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy has been arrested and charged with murder.
Lewis has not yet been located and is wanted for complicity to murder.
To report a tip call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
___ DEC. 23 UPDATE
KEAVY — A suspect wanted in the murder of a Manchester man was arrested on Wednesday, after the suspect barricaded himself in a house for hours in an attempt to hide from law enforcement.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of City Dam Road in Keavy was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at a relative’s residence on West City Dam Road in Keavy.
Gray was one of two suspects wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32. The other suspect, Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt had not been located as of press time Wednesday night. Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder.
The arrest of Gray was a result of an investigation after law enforcement learned the suspects may be at the relative’s home. When Laurel County Sheriff John Root, detectives and deputies responded to the West City Dam Road residence on Wednesday, Gray attempted to flee out a back window, but ran back inside the residence and would not come out, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Edwards, the crisis negotiator for the Sheriff’s Office, attempted communication with the suspect with a phone system deployed by the Laurel Sheriff’s Office, however, Gray would not exit, the press release said.
The Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT) led by Team Leader Detective Richard Dalrymple was activated to respond to the scene about 11 a.m. SRT deployed several tactics in an attempt to get Gray to come out, but Gray still would not exit, the press release said.
An infrared imaging system was requested from West Knox Volunteer Fire Department and SRT used the equipment to locate the suspect in the attic of the residence.
SRT entered the attic area where they successfully and safely arrested the suspect, the press release said.
Caldwell was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m. off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot, 5 miles north of London.
Gray and Lewis fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Gray was charged with murder, fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. He is set to be in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office wereDetective Richard Dalrymple who led the regional SRT with team members from Corbin Police Department, Barbourville Police Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Also assisting for the Laurel Sheriff's office were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed (case officer), Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and a large contingent of Laurel County Sheriff’s seputies.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included Kentucky State Police, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
____
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Murder suspect Robert Brandon Gray was arrested at 3:15 this afternoon off West City Dam Road in Keavy at a relative's home following a barricaded suspect incident. No injuries to anyone were reported.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Ashley Lewis.
____
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Laurel County on Sunday.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of City Dam Road in Keavy and Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt are wanted for their involvement in the murder, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Gray is wanted for murder and Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder.
The two are considered armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday the Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified the victim at Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester. The murder occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 approximately 5 miles north of London at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The two suspects fled the scene after the shooting in a vehicle that headed southbound on Highway 490 toward London, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle, the suspects or the shooting, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-878-7000, send the Laurel County Sheriff's Office a message on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will be strictly confidential.
