UPDATE: 3 P.M. WEDNESDAY
TRI-COUNTY — After two rounds of winter weather in the last week that have caused problems throughout the Tri-County, the area was preparing for a third round Wednesday.
The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning Wednesday, including the Tri-County, which would be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday.
This third round of winter weather was expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation to the Tri-County with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches as well as ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
"Most of the snow should fall between 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and 7 a.m. on Thursday morning," the National Weather Service advised on Wednesday morning. "The precipitation should become lighter for a time around midday to early afternoon on Thursday, mixing with and changing to rain in most locations. Colder air will arrive on Thursday night, leading to the precipitation changing back to a mix of light freezing rain and light snow."
The winter weather was expected to cause difficult travel conditions, which the Tri-County has dealt with throughout the week already.
"Additional power outages are possible as significant accumulations of ice remain on trees," the National Weather Service stated.
The Tri-County was still trying to recover from the first two rounds of winter weather on Wednesday. Secondary roads throughout the area were still ice and snow covered.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that as of Wednesday morning, there were about 96,000 customers without electric power in Kentucky. That is down from 154,000 at the peak of the second storm.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday Jackson Energy was reporting 4,351 customers without power in Laurel County, down by half of what was reported Tuesday.
"We have more than 200 personnel in the field working today - all of Jackson Energy personnel, contractor crews, multiple distribution contractor crews from across Kentucky - in addition to crews from Georgia and Alabama. We are working in every county - and will continue to do so until service been restored," Jackson Energy said in a statement. "We understand how frustrating and inconvenient being without power can be - and even though our crews will continue to work long hours today - please expect EXTENDED outages throughout the next few days. We want our members to be safe - so please take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of your family. We can not give a predicted restoration time for specific outages or areas. We know that is a question everyone is asking - but unfortunately, we just can not accurately predict at this time. Please know that our crews, contractor crews and support crews will be working extended hours restoring service - and that is our mission until all service has been restored."
Cumberland Valley Electric had 412 customers without power in Whitley County as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and 91 in Knox County. Those numbers were down from 3,530 Whitley Countians without power, 314 Knox County and 16 in Laurel County on Tuesday.
"We sent 9 crews out to work at daylight again this morning," Cumberland Valley Electric said on Wednesday morning. "We started the morning with about 1,800 members out and have sent people to Harlan County, Leslie County, Clay County, Knox County, and several to Whitley County and McCreary County. We currently have 1,538 members without power. We are making progress. We are purposely sending crews to areas where they can have the most amount of impact. When they finish the area they are working in, they will move on to another area. If you are very isolated, that doesn’t seem to help you much but it does. It will make it possible for us to get to you quicker. More bad weather and snow is predicted, please don’t take chances with you or your pets. Go to relatives or make other arrangements. It is better to leave than take a risk with your safety. Bear with us, we are coming to help."
Kentucky National Guardsmen are currently providing assistance in Boyd, Carter, Crittenden, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Jackson, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Magoffin, Menifee, Owsley and Rockcastle counties.
Guardsmen are assisting with wellness checks, transporting those in need to warming stations and shelters, providing crews to transport medical staff and providing debris removal teams to assist the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
During a Wednesday weather briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said, “We have a forecast for this weekend with temperatures climbing above freezing. That is good news, but we’re not there yet. There is still snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast.”

