The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Laurel County on Sunday.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of City Dam Road in Keavy and Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt are wanted for their involvement in the murder, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Gray is wanted for murder and Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder.
The two are considered armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday the Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified the victim at Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester. The murder occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 approximately 5 miles north of London at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The two suspects fled the scene after the shooting in a vehicle that headed southbound on Highway 490 toward London, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle, the suspects or the shooting, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-878-7000, send the Laurel County Sheriff's Office a message on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will be strictly confidential.
