8:20 P.M. Tuesday UPDATE:
A fourth individual has been charged on an animal abuse and death case that was investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on July 31, 2019 in Laurel County.
On Tuesday, a fourth individual was charged by Kentucky State Police on a Laurel Sheriff's Office warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore.
Noah A. Blevins, age 18, of London was charged with torture of a cat/dog with serious physical injury or death, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and obstructing governmental operations.
Blevins was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
- Original story posted at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday -
A third person has been arrested in connection to a social media video showing a dog being abused that was widely shared last week.
David O. Griffith, 18, of London, was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant from the Laurel District Court, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department. He is charged with two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree cruelty to animals and obstructing governmental operations regarding an investigation.
Griffith is set to be arraigned on his charges on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. in Laurel District Court.
The video, originally posted to Snapchat and then screen recorded from a cellphone, went viral locally July 31 on Facebook. In the video, a dog can be seen being punched in its face by a male subject. The dog was allegedly later found dead.
On Aug. 1, Toby Glen Harrison, 18, of East Bernstadt, was arrested following an initial investigation by the sheriff’s department. He was charged with two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog/cat.
A 17-year-old male juvenile, who is the same person allegedly seen in the video, was also arrested and placed in the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County, being charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog/cat.
Harrison was in Laurel District Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, where the investigating officer provided testimony to the court concerning the incident. The judge found probable cause, sending Harrison’s case on to a Laurel County grand jury, where prosecutors will seek to indict him on his charges. He is currently out on bond.
As of Tuesday evening, there are no jail records available for Griffith.
An investigation is continuing and more arrests may be possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.