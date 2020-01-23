UPDATE 3:35 P.M.
Emergency vehicles lined the southbound lane of Interstate 75 near the 45 mile marker on Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck overturned and both lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for about two hours.
The trailer section of the semi overturned on its side, while the cab of the vehicle struck some trees just off the roadway. Initial reports stated that the driver was still inside the cab of the vehicle as emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.
The crash stopped all traffic in the southbound lane, with motorists backed up for over three miles within 30 minutes of the crash. Traffic was rerouted off I-75 at Exit 49.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that the driver of the truck had minor injury.
Responding to the scene were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Laurel County Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
UPDATE 2:30 P.M.:
The Laurel County Fire Department is reporting that one lane of traffic has been opened to clear stopped traffic and an alternate route has been established at the Interstate 75 Exit 49.
UPDATE 2:02 P.M.:
East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department has been called for mutual aid to divert southbound traffic off Exit 49 on Interstate 75.
UPDATE 1:57 P.M.:
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 has posted that the estimated closure duration is two hours.
ORIGINAL STORY 1:26 P.M.:
LAUREL COUNTY — A commercial vehicle crash at the 45 mile marker on I-75 South has the road way closed Thursday afternoon.
Laurel County Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 1:17 p.m. Thursday requesting travelers to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story.
