The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the Kentucky-Tennessee border Monday afternoon.
The USGS report states the earthquake hit at 2:12 p.m. and the point of origin was 1 kilometer east of Fincastle, Tennessee, in Campbell County. The USGS originally measured it at a 3.6 magnitude but upgraded it to 3.8 about an hour after the event.
An earthquake's magnitude are measured on the Richter Scale. A 3.0-3.9 magnitude earthquake is considered to be a minor earthquake where shaking of object inside can be noticeable.
Many reported feeling it from Knoxville, Tennessee, up to London, Kentucky, and over to Somerset, Kentucky.
The USGS has a website to report if you felt the earthquake on Monday. It is at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60300191/tellus.
Of the thousands that had reported feeling it Monday afternoon, most had reported it a level III to IV in the 12 levels of Modified Mercalli intensity. Those levels of intensity note that many indoors felt it.
Level III, according to USGS states, "Felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibration similar to the passing of a truck. Duration estimated."
Level IV, according to USGS states, "Felt indoors by many, outdoors by few during the day. At night, some awakened. Dishes, windows, doors disturbed; walls make cracking sound. Sensation like heavy truck striking building. Standing motor cars rocked noticeably."
Those who shared their experiences with The Times-Tribune on Facebook said similar sentiments.
"I literally thought that someone had ran their car into my house, my whole house shook and rattled and I could feel it beneath my feet," Katie Jervis who lives in London by Levi Jackson Park said. "So scary."
Heather Lee Carruba in Williamsburg said she felt the earthquake.
It "rattled my furniture and woke me up," she said.
"East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area more than ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast," the USGS states on its website, usgs.gov. "It would not be unusual for a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in eastern or central North America to be felt by a significant percentage of the population in many communities more than 100 km (60 mi) from its source."
According to the USGS report, the earthquake on Monday originated at a depth of 35.4 kilometers.
There was also a 2.8 magnitude earthquake 1 kilometer west, southwest of Fincastle early Sunday morning, according to the USGS.
— UPDATED AT 4 P.M. MONDAY
The U.S. Geological Survey has upgraded Monday's earthquake to a 3.8 magnitude.
