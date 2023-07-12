With their contract ending on July 31, union representatives for UPS workers are rallying for employees.
Representatives for UPS Teamsters 651 were on hand at the London UPS office Tuesday morning to share information with part-time employees who are seeking better pay and benefits.
Teamsters 651 President James Brant said union reps are on hand to bring attention to the concerns of the union on behalf of the workers.
“The company has said they aren’t going to offer more pay to part-time workers, who are well under the pay range,” Brant said. “This has been since COVID. Everyone had to work and while the company made record profits, the workers got nothing.”
Brant said part-time workers are paid $18 an hour and have health insurance, but they have to be employed for nine months before they are eligible for those.
“We have over 340,000 Teamsters across the country,” he said. “We have the support of other companies that depend on us to deliver for them.”
Christina Hicks, who sits on the UPS National Negotiating Team in Washington, D.C. was also present for Tuesday’s rally.
“We’re here fighting for higher wages for part-time workers and rewarding the long-term part-time employees,” she said. “We also want an increase in retirement pay and stricter language for excessive overtime.”
Hicks added that drivers are also lobbying for air conditioning in the trucks.
“The trucks are not air conditioned at all,” Hicks added. “We think our drivers deserve air conditioning.”
Brant said the Teamsters Union is fighting to improve conditions for employees.
“If an agreement isn’t reached by July 31, then on Aug. 1, UPS will be on strike,” he said.
He told workers that they must sign in and out for their particular shifts and can draw $740 per week as well as their benefits if the strike takes place.
In a July 5 report from Reuters, United Parcel Service denied claims that management has stopped negotiating with the union.
Should a strike occur, it would be the first since 1997 for UPS workers. That strike that lasted 15 days and cost the company $850 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.