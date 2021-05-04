The Community Vaccination Center in Laurel County remains open Tuesday through Saturday with no appointment necessary.
FEMA partnered with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to open the site at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension located at 200 County Extension Road in London.
Personnel from the National Disaster Medical System and staff from American Medical Response will support the administration of vaccine at this location.
The site will accommodate both registered and walk-up visitors. After receiving their vaccination, individuals will proceed to a post-vaccine waiting area for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, and be monitored for any adverse reactions.
FEMA is supporting Kentucky in its response to COVID-19. Visit fema.gov/coronavirus for more information.
