LAUREL COUNTY — A vehicle rollover resulted in fatal injuries for an individual on Friday.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle rollover on Langnau Road in Laurel County.
The Rescue Squad stabilized the vehicle and recovered the victim from inside the vehicle.
Assisting on scene were Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, and McWhorter Fire Department.
The victim has not been identified.
