Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Kentucky Thursday and will be landing at the London-Corbin Airport Thursday morning.
Air Force Two will arrive at the airport at 11 a.m. before Pence travels to Manchester, according to details released by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Governor's Office.
There, the Vice President will visit Eastern Kentucky University where he will join Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for a briefing on the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. The IRT program is a Department of Defense project that partners with towns across the country to provide medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged communities.
Following the briefing, the Vice President will deliver remarks on the opioid crisis, and how Kentucky is responding. Later that day the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.