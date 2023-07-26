The name of the victim involved in a train fatality on Tuesday night has been released.
A press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Alexis Farmer of London.
The investigation indicates that Farmer was on the railroad tracks approximately 150 yards north of the intersection of Bullock Road, one mile north of London, around 9:59 p.m. when a northbound train struck her, causing fatal injuries.
Investigation of the incident is being headed by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office by Case Officer Detective Hunter Disney.
Sheriff's personnel assisting at the scene included Capt. Richard Dalrymple, Shift Sgt. Travis Napier and K-9 Deputy Brian France. Also assisting at the scene were Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling and staff along with Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, East Bernstadt Fire Department and Laurel Constable Robert Smith.
