The crowd was small for the opening ceremonies for the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall on Thursday evening, but the emotion of those present were just as heartwrenching as any.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield addressed those in attendance, recognizing the relentless efforts of veterans from all eras. Westerfield has a special attachment to Vietnam veterans — his brother Johnny, now deceased — was one of the hundreds of thousands who served during that war.
“We can never do enough for our veterans,” Westerfield said. “There aren’t many here tonight. Many of them are older and with this COVID, they’re afraid to get out. But we appreciate them, regardless, and want them to know that.”
The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall was displayed in the back parking lot of Wildcat Harley-Davidson dealership from Thursday through Sunday. It lists the names of the thousands who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom, in the name of their country.
But the memorial display also highlighted all American wars and conflicts, dating back to World War I through the Afghanistan conflicts. A special tribute also highlighted the attack on America on September 11, 2001, with the names of those who died also listed.
The display also featured the United States flag, offset by the flags of each branch of the American military. A table with a place setting with the chair leaned forward against the table signifies the empty seat at the table of all those who died in service of their country. A wreath of red roses brings the loss of lives to stark reality by the poster that said each rose represents 1,000 families who grieved for their loss during the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War lasted from 1965 until 1975.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.