Donna M. Hernon, age 62, of London, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She leaves behind her sister, Deborah M. Hernon of Cape May, NJ; her best friend, Jan Simmons of London, KY, plus a host of other friends and family to mourn her passing.…
Martha Joyce Fraley Cundiff, 54, of Louisa, KY passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Huntington, WV after a long illness. Joy was born February 23, 1966 in Norfolk, VA to the late John and Elizabeth Fraley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Brian Fraley.…
Ricky (Rick) Edward Hodge, age 65, went to spend eternity with his savior Jesus Christ on May 22, 2020. He passed away in his sleep, peacefully at home. The son of the late Edward and Eloise (Robinson) Hodge, he was born December 19, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He married the love of his life…
