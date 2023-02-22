Many changes have taken place in city government this year and London Mayor Randall Weddle outlined some of those before business leaders last week.
Weddle spoke to the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce at their monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. He said there is much work to be done within the city and he is establishing sub-committees to address some of the issues. Those committees will focus on roads, sidewalks, a Business Development Board, housing and grants.
Weddle said many of the city roads were also state roads and that traffic along the business strips on KY 192 were an issue. He added that state transportation officials had designs for KY 192, which would offer U-turns similar to those in Somerset. He added that changing road plans with the state transportation cabinet was often difficult and unproductive and that some changes requested by local residents probably would not be done to their suggestions.
“Once the state (transportation) has a plan, it’s hard to get them to change it,” he said.
One issue is traffic along KY 192 where Texas Roadhouse, the newly opened McAlister’s Deli and Fazoli’s are located. Another is the congestion for traffic coming from Starbucks and Slim Chickens on the opposite side of the road. Motorists wishing to make a left turn eastward onto KY 192 face oncoming traffic and often must turn right and go over the interstate bridge and turn back to head east. Weddle said that situation would continue as it is now.
He outlined the plan for a Business Development Board which will bring in a grant writer to assist small businesses.
“There are millions of dollars in grants out there and we’re bringing in someone to help find and write those grants,” he said.
Another issue is sidewalks in the northern section of the city. Weddle complimented previous administrations for installing sidewalks but said some of those needed extended and repaired.
“We want to widen and redo some of those along North Main Street past Kroger,” he explained.
The housing shortage is another concern for city leaders. Weddle said housing facilities are underway at several locations, with one large facility being built on Parker Road.
“There will be 200 condos,” he said. “Victoria (Weddle) and I have talked and we’re looking to build a senior living facility on the old hospital property that will serve people who are 55 and older.”
The growth of the city with new restaurants and the work shortage was another issue Weddle addressed.
“It’s hard for these smaller businesses to pay $20 an hour. We’re speaking with two universities about having some dorm rooms available for students who can work,” he added.
He also asked citizens to nominate representatives on city boards when vacancies occur. The City of London Facebook page lists those vacancies so city residents can nominate people they want to represent their interests.
“This is giving you, the people, a voice. You can nominate someone you want on a board — it’s not just my decision,” he said.
The City of London Facebook page listed the committee appointments for those special projects. Those are:
London Development Committee, to improve the Development Ordinance to make the city more business friendly — Kip Jervis, Holly Little, Donnie Philpot
Community Center Development, to work with City Tourism Commission to develop a plan for the future of the London Community Center — Kip Jervis, Stacy Benge, Holly Little
City Improvement Committee, to work to improve the streets and sidewalks. Suggestions can be submitted to committee members: Kelly Greene, 606-682-4606; Justin Young, 606-729-6958; Stacy Benge, 606-729-6957.
