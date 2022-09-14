A Michigan man charged with rape involving a child under 12 years old is serving a 25-year prison sentence.
Ryan James West, 34, of Dorset Street in Romulus, Michigan, previously pled guilty to two counts of first-degree rape. The incidents took place in "Winter 2015 through Winter 2016" and "Winter 2016 through Winter 2017," according to the indictment - when the child was 9 and 10 years old.
West was recommended to serve 25 years on each count, but the plea agreement and sentence has the two running concurrently - or at the same time. However, as part of the sentencing, West must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Being on the sex offender registry requires individuals to register with local police agencies whenever they relocate. They are required to list their address and have restrictions on being around minor-age children.
West was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in May 2021 for eight charges of first-degree rape and eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The incidents ranged over a two-year period from 2015 through 2017 and all involved the same child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.