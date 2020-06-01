“The 656-bed prison is located in Wheelwright and its opening will reduce the number of state inmates in county jails,” he said. “The state commits to safely and effectively running this state prison, while being able to bring new job opportunities to Floyd County and its surrounding counties.”
In the one-year budget approved by the General Assembly, lawmakers specifically allocated funds for the state to open and operate Southeast State Correctional Complex in this fiscal year.
The Department of Corrections will lease the building from CoreCivic but will operate it as a state prison. The hiring process will begin immediately, with those who previously applied for positions at the facility. The prison will eventually employ over 200 staff. The DOC will evaluate seasoned correctional staff who wish to voluntarily transfer to the new facility. Inmates will be transferred to the prison as soon as staff training is completed over the summer.
“The Cabinet along with the Department of Corrections’ commitment to hold offenders to the highest standards of personal accountability and responsibility will remain unchanged as we open and operate this facility in Floyd County,” said Justice Secretary Mary Noble. “Proactive measures taken at the other state prisons to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus will be enforced at this prison beginning day one. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond with necessary action in order to protect correctional officers, staff and individuals placed in our custody.”
Precautions will be taken in consultation with the Department for Public Health to reduce the risk of the coronavirus entering the prison. Additional initiatives enforced at all DOC facilities to mitigate the spread of the virus will be implemented at this facility as well.
Southeast State Correctional Complex will house secure custody male inmates. Those inmates who are required by law to serve their sentence in a county jail will not be moved.
The prison was built in 1993 and last held inmates in 2012. Since then, a facility and maintenance crew has maintained the 111 acres of property and 141,000 square-foot building. The facility includes a combination of cells and multiple-occupancy housing units along with a medical unit, administrative offices, and space for recreation, education and training programs.
