A multi-vehicle crash along KY 192 in front of Dairy Queen on Sunday afternoon injured several and took the life of a Wheelwright, KY woman.
According to the press release from the London City Police, the crash took place around 2:02 p.m. when a westbound 2006 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Campbell, 42, of Corbin, struck a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 36-year-old Russell Estes of Corbin.
After hitting the Ford, Campbell's vehicle then struck a 2017 Land Rover driven by Edward Henson, 44, of London, before traveling on and striking a 2017 Nissan driven by Shane Engle, 35, of Wheelwright, KY.
The passenger in Engle's vehicle, 61-year-old Emogene Slone, of Wheelwright, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
The collision is being investigated by London Police Accident Reconstructionist Sgt. Ryan Jackson. Assisting at the scene were members of the London City Police, Deputy Brad Mink of Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, London Fire Department, Laurel County Coroner's Office and Kentucky Department of Transportation.
This is the fifth traffic fatality of the year, with two taking place in March and two in April. That is higher than last year's death toll at this time - with only one deadly crash being a double fatality occurring on April 30 in southern Laurel County. There had been three fatalities in 2019 by May 1. The deadliest year in a decade came in 2018 with 10 deaths by April 14 - including a triple fatality involving a London woman and her two grandchildren as she was taking them to school on March 2.
