TRI-COUNTY— Voters have the opportunity to choose where they vote in their county today as the Primary Election is underway until 6 p.m.
In Knox County, voters have the option to choose between 12 voting centers throughout the county on Election Day, rather than voting based upon their voting precincts as was used in the past, while voters in Whitley County have eight voting centers to choose from throughout the county to vote for on Election Day. Laurel County voters have 15 voting centers to choose from to vote at on Election Day.
Laurel County voters can choose from: Laurel County Courthouse Annex Building, North Laurel High School Gymnasium, South Laurel High School Gymnasium, Cold Hill Elementary School, Campground Elementary School, Hunter Hills Elementary School, Keavy Elementary School, Wyan Pine Grove Elementary School, Crossroads Fire Department, McWhorter Fire Department, Bush Masonic Lodge, Lily Fire Department, East Bernstadt Elementary School, Bush Elementary School and the London-Laurel Optimist Complex.
The voting centers Knox County voters have to choose from are: the Artemus Fire Department, Dewitt Elementary School, GR Hampton Elementary Gymnasium, KCEOC, Knox County Middle School Gymnasium, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gymnasium, Chapel Grove Fellowship Hall, Girdler Elementary School, Knox Central High School Gymnasium, Lynn Camp Middle/High School Gymnasium and Salt Gum Fellowship Hall.
In Whitley County, the voting centers include: Williamsburg Independent School, Whitley County High School, Pleasant View Elementary School, Whitley East Elementary School, Sanders Creek Church of God, Whitley North Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School and Corbin City Hall.
Anyone with questions regarding voting information may contact their local county clerk’s office: Knox County Clerk’s Office – 606-546-3568; Whitley County Clerk’s Office – 606-549-6002; and Laurel County Clerk’s Office – 606-864-5158.
