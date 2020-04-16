WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Health Department has reported an additional individual has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the number of confirmed positive cases in Whitley County to seven adults.
The health department made the announcement Thursday morning.
Whitley County Health Department is collaborating with partners to identify people who have had close contact with these people and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions. Additional details about the people cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
“We ask that people stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When you must be away from home, stay at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department Director.
Rein spoke on Wednesday to The Times-Tribune about the legal restrictions on sharing personal health information that come from HIPAA and the information she tries to release when a person tests positive.
Rein said she is trying to release as much information as possible within the bounds of the law, but she said not all the information is as helpful as people guess it might be.
“No one person or place is the cause of the other cases in Whitley County,” said Rein. “The cases in Whitley County had very few close contacts to identify because they had minimized their contact with others. Two people live in the same household. Two people are connected by employment."
If Rein were to release more it would risk allowing them to be identified, and she cannot do that, she said.
Additionally some don't work or go to school at all, so there's nothing to release. When there is an employer, they are informed when there is a positive case.
“We work with them and the person who is positive to identify close contacts,” said Rein. “Close contacts are those with whom a person spends more than 20 minutes while less than 6 feet apart. We work with employers on disinfection recommendations and other processes to help keep others safe. We focus on notifying the close contacts, but often employers choose to make broader announcements to staff or the public.”
The cases from Whitley County are in both Corbin and Williamsburg, according to Rein. But Rein said people cross county lines, and state lines for that matter, all the time for a lot of reasons, making identifying neighborhoods less than helpful and may be dangerous if it gives someone a false sense of security.
“Telling you to stay away from a particular neighborhood is not going to keep you safe,” added Rein. “Telling you to stay home as much as possible and interact face-to-face with as few people as possible is the best advice because coronavirus is everywhere.”
But Rein did say if there was a place or group activity that exposed people to someone later identified as positive, but they had trouble narrowing down who those individuals might be, they would announce something broader.
“We try to predict where those risks might be before they happen based on evaluation of other transmissions, and warn people,” she said. “That is what led to things like park closures, one person per household at retail locations, and begging people not to go to in-person church services.”
Researchers learn new things about this virus every day, such as that it “survives” on surfaces longer than they thought at first. And that it may in part be airborne, but Rein said the experts are still working it out.
The risk is widespread, so the guidelines are broad, but Rein’s best advice is to treat everyone as if they have it.
“Protect yourself, your family, and our community by staying home unless absolutely necessary,” added Rein. “If you have to leave home, stay 6 feet away from other people. Don't touch surfaces that might have been touched by someone else without washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately afterward and wear a mask to protect others.”
Rein said she knows people are frustrated, worried and tired, but to know there is incredible work happening behind the scenes of the community.
She’s in contact with local elected leaders, first responders, state officials, other health department directors, local healthcare providers, long term care facilities, the hospital, school officials, and others many times a week, some daily, and often long after business hours have ended.
“We plan, identify risks, assess needs, share information, connect resources to needs, distribute supplies, respond to complaints, answer questions, educate, and problem-solve," Rein said. “The staff at the Whitley County Health Department have adjusted processes and services, cross-trained to take on COVID-19 tasks, and continued to step up, ready to help no matter what I have asked of them. People should be proud of the 'I’m here. What do you need?' collaboration among all the agencies and organizations in Whitley County working together for our community.”
