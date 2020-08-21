TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s second death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county has had a total of 174 cases with 119 confirmed and 55 probable throughout the pandemic. The county has seen 159 recover while 13 cases remain active. Three of those active cases are hospitalized while 10 are recovering at home.
According to the health department, 22 cases have been a patient under the age of 18. Whitley County High School reported on Friday that a football player had tested positive.
Ten cases have been patients between the ages of 18-20, 34 cases have been between 21-30, 35 cases have been between the ages of 31-40, 23 have been between the ages of 41-50,19 have been between the ages of 51-60, 13 between the ages of 61-70, 14 between the ages of 71-80 and four over 81.
As of Thursday Knox County Health Department reported the county had a total of 308 positive COVID-19 cases.
Laurel County Health Department is reporting 491 total cases as of Thursday with 127 active cases. Eight of those cases are hospitalized.
