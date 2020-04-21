The Whitley County Health Department reported it received a new positive test for COVID-19 in a Whitley County resident on Tuesday. This brings the county's total to eight.
Knox County Health Department reported an additional case on Tuesday afternoon also bringing the county's total to five.
Four of Whitley County's cases remain active, while the other four have recovered.
Two remain hospitalized while six were isolated at home as of reporting Tuesday afternoon.
Three of those who have tested positive in Whitley County have been female while five have been male.
Ages for those who have tested positive range from 18 to 80.
The Whitley County Health Department reported its first case on April 6, three on April 10, two on April 11, one on April 16 prior to Tuesday's new case.
Knox County has not released any demographic information on the cases since its second positive case, but did say that one patient had fully recovered on April 15.
