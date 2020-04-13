The coronavirus is having a heavier effect on African Americans, putting new attention on the disparities in their health and the socioeconomic factors that influence health.
"Data from Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released Thursday shows that roughly 30 percent of the county’s more than 188 coronavirus patients are black. Yet, black people are only 15% of Fayette County’s population," Beth Musgrave reports for the Lexington Herald-Leader.
"Moreover, black patients tend to get sicker than white patients with the highly-contagious respiratory illness, county health department data shows. Roughly 30 percent of black patients were hospitalized from complications from the virus compared to 13 percent of white patients, according to the data."
During a health-department online roundtable Thursday, "Devine Carama, a hip-hop artist and community activist, said higher poverty rates in the black population mean less access to health care and worse health outcomes," Musgrave reports. "Carama said when he was younger and poorer going to the doctor was a luxury he couldn’t afford."
- Blacks are more likely to die from asthma than any other race.
- The death rate for diabetes is higher among blacks than whites.
- Blacks have a higher death rate for diseases or conditions that affect blood flow to the brain.
- Blacks have a significantly higher death rate than whites for prostate, breast and colorectal cancer.
Kentucky expanded Medicaid in 2014 to include people with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold, which has reduced the share of uninsured Kentuckians to about 5 percent. But the Minority Health Status Report showed that nearly 9% of black Kentuckians ages 18-64 were uninsured in 2016. Hispanics in Kentucky even less insured; nearly 30% lack health insurance.
Having insurance "helps people manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma and cardiovascular disease," and makes it more likely they will get screened for cancer, Musgrave notes.

