CORBIN — The Wild Health COVID-19 Testing Site has relocated to the Whitley County Health Department, located at 3750 Cumberland Falls Hwy. They will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, however, you may be processed more quickly with an appointment. To make an appointment, go to www.wildhealthtesting.com/Corbin or call 859-271-4679.
Wild Health COVID Testing Site has moved
