For the third time in just four seasons of "Survivor", Whitley County will be represented again as Nick Wilson of Williamsburg will compete on the show in its 40th season.
At the finale episode of season 39 on Wednesday, where we saw Elaine Stott of Rockholds win $100,000 as a fan favorite, CBS announced that season 40 will be "Winners at War."
Wilson competed on the 37th season of the popular reality series and outwitted, outlasted and outplayed 19 other contestants to win the $1 million prize. Wilson won the title of Sole Survivor in the "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" season on Dec. 19, 2018.
Just a year later, Stott competed in the 39th season "Survivor: Island of the Idols" where she finished in seventh place, but won the hearts of "Survivor" fans across the country.
During Wednesday's "Survivor: Island of the Idols" finale, scenes from next season were shown and Wilson was one of the featured castaways.
Wilson, 29, an assistant prosecutor with Ronnie Bowling, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties, has been a super fan of the popular reality series for years. He has watched every season since its inception in 2000, listened to podcasts about the show for years and applied to be on the show multiple times.
In 2018, Wilson lived out his dream and now he gets to relive it and try to win the largest prize in reality show history — $2 million.
The show will premiere in February 2020.
Look for more about Wilson's next adventure on "Survivor" as The Sentinel-Echo continues to bring you coverage about our local competitors.
