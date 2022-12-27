Frigid temperatures and snow over the weekend cost London and Laurel County plenty as road crews worked nearly all weekend to clear roadways.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said the county used nearly 400 tons of its supply to clear roadways throughout the county.
“This storm has cost the county around $50,000, just in salt and fuel,” he said. “We used 400 tons of salt — at $105 a ton. We have 200 tons left. I ordered more this morning (Tuesday).”
Westerfield said he had no numbers yet on the amount of overtime road crews put in over the weekend.
“We had about 25 people out working over the weekend,” Westerfield added. “I don’t have any idea how much time they put in, but it will all be overtime hours.”
Randy Gay, Streets and Maintenance Operations Manager for the City of London, said the city crews were also out working over the holiday weekend.
“I went out around 3:30 Friday morning to check things out and the guys came in around 6 a.m.,” he said. “It was so cold the rock salt we had wouldn’t melt. We salted the main hills but it wouldn’t melt. The state (road crews) were out — they had magnesium or something they were spraying on the roads and they cleared. We just put salt on the worst hills and went back out the next day to try to clear roads off when the temperatures got a little warmer.”
Gay said he went out on Christmas Day to check roads and crews were out again Monday and Tuesday.
“The rock salt we have doesn’t work when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees,” Gay added. “We had garbage trucks and salt trucks sliding on the roads because of the ice and snow.”
The storm also affected utilities, with many people having burst water pipes.
“Today we’re working on busted pipes,” Gay said on Tuesday. “We’ve had a lot of those.”
