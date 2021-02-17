The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday.
This third round of winter weather is expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation to the Tri-County with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches as well as ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
"Most of the snow should fall between 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and 7 a.m. on Thursday morning," the National Weather Service advises. "The precipitation should become lighter for a time around midday to early afternoon on Thursday, mixing with and changing to rain in most locations. Colder air will arrive on Thursday night, leading to the precipitation changing back to a mix of light freezing rain and light snow."
The winter weather is expected to cause difficult travel conditions, which the Tri-County has dealt with throughout the week already.
"Additional power outages are possible as significant accumulations of ice remain on trees," the National Weather Service stated.
