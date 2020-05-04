Adolescents and teenagers are spending much more time at home while schools are closed, so this seems like a good time for parents and caregivers to help those who use electronic cigarettes to quit that habit.
Kentucky offers two free programs specifically targeted to teens:
"This is Quitting" is for people 13 to 24 and provides coaching by text message.
"My Life My Quit" is a free, confidential quitline for Kentuckians under 18, available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET seven days a week. To learn more, call 855-891-9989; text START MY QUIT to 855-891-9989; or visit the MyLIfeMyQuit website.
Signs that a teenager may be using e-cigarettes include: increased secrecy, unwillingness to stay at home, desire for spicy or salty foods, disappearing money, increased thirst, increased irritability or mood changes.
