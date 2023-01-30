A body found in the water near London Dock on Saturday has been identified as a missing person from Whitley County.
The Laurel County Coroner's Office released the name of the deceased person as 48-year-old Angelia Satterfield of Whitley County.
Satterfield was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Deputy Coroner Tyson Baker said it is believed that Satterfield's body had been in the water since the day she was reported missing.
First responders went to the scene near London Dock on Saturday morning after a fisherman called the Laurel 9-1-1 Dispatch Center around 11:35 a.m. to report a body in the water.
Rescue personnel used a boat to retrieve the body. The Laurel County Coroner's Office pronounced the body dead at the scene.
Also responding to the scene were Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel County Division of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
